Fairfax Pool closes for season with high attendance numbers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Friday the Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire was open for the last day this season, and people were making a splash.
Dozens of kids and adults cooled down at the pool to beat the heat. The city's recreation manager said people came to the pool in waves this year.
Attendance jumped in 2023 with more than 57,000 patrons this year versus about 54,500 in 2022.
He added more than 3,000 people attended last week alone making it one of the busiest weeks of the year.
The pool was especially popular with kids, each finding different ways to have fun.
"Just to cool off and I like the diving boards a lot," said 11-year-old Jude McIntosh.
"I came out here to hang out with my friends you know for the last day because I was kind of bored, we were all bored," said 13-year-old Shaylee Lancette.
"Because it's hot and I'm seeing my friends just because it's the last day too," said 13-year-old Roxy Pederson.
The Fairfax Pool will be holding one more event this year. On Sunday, the pool will have a doggie swim fest.
