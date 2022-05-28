Fairfax Pool increasing wages to retain lifeguards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ahead of warming summer months, Fairfax Pool has taken a big step in making sure kids can swim safely.
Before this season's lifeguards started training, The Eau Claire City Council voted on Tuesday to increase lifeguard wages from $10.25 an hour to $13 an hour to draw more people to the position.
A full summer staff includes 50 lifeguards, so that they have enough to keep twelve on duty at any given time. Though a couple dozen are returning, the pool is still looking for more help.
Dawn Comte, recreation manager with Eau Claire Parks and Recreation, said higher pay is an incentive for people to get certified and come work for the summer.
"We were concerned a little bit last year, the COVID year." Comte said. "We were not re-certifying lifeguards. Nobody was, really, in the nation. So, we were really concerned last year. This year, we do have quite a few returners, so that's great. Now we have a good foundation where we can have our veterans train our rookies."
All you need to do to get certified is take a class through American Red Cross.
Fairfax Pool is offering a training class from June 6 to 9. If you're interested, contact Eau Claire's recreation department at (715) 839-5032.