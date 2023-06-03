Fairfax Pool now open for the summer in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A crowd of excited pool-goers gathered for the season opening of Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool on Saturday.
The pool opened to the public for the first time this summer Saturday afternoon. The pool had a soft opening Friday for members before opening for anyone.
Fairfax Pool features a waterslide, playground, basketball hoops, and spaces for swimmers of any level.
Doors opened at 1 p.m. and families were excited to get in the water and cool off on the hot day.
"Yeah we're excited, we're excited to get in there and cool down," said Tiffany Nesja of Lake Hallie.
The Fairfax pool is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through August 25. Admission is $5 for kids and adults and free for toddlers 2 and under. There are also season and family passes available through the city of Eau Claire.
There are deals and theme days throughout the summer, click here for the Fairfax Pool schedule.