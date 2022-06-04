Fairfax Pool opens for summer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Fairfax Community Pool in Eau Claire opened up for the summer season on Saturday, June 4.
Kids, parents, families, and friends all made a splash at the pool’s opening day. they enjoyed the poolside basketball hoops, diving boards, and water slide, among other summer treats.
This season, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor will be selling its frozen treats at the pool. Look for them on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The pool will stay open until the last week of August, and season passes are available.