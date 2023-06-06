Fairfax Street to get needed repairs, repaving near South Middle School and Hy-Vee

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Road work is set to begin this week on portions of Fairfax Street.
According to the city of Eau Claire Engineering Department, part of the work is happening between Mitscher Avenue and Arthur Street. That's near South Middle School.
Starting Wednesday and going through the rest of June, crews will be removing and repairing the sidewalk and doing asphalt paving.
There will be similar road work happening on Fairfax near Hy-Vee. That project begins Friday and will also go through the rest of June.
The city is also planning to fix the top layer of Fairfax Street between East Hamilton and Henry Avenues, but that project won't start for another couple of weeks.