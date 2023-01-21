Fall Creek Lions Club hosts inaugural Winterfest

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - The Fall Creek Lions Club held its inaugural Winterfest get-together Saturday.
The festival included a chili cook-off, where the winner got a number of gift certificates.
The chili recipes were all different, from one being titled 'cajun southwest chili' and another called 'heavenly habanero.'
There was also an ice fishing competition on the Fall Creek Pond, where the person with the longest fish got a cash prize.
The idea was inspired by Summerfest, the other large event that the Fall Creek Lions Club hosts.
"Sometimes, people get a little down in the winter, and it can drag on, and I thought it would be nice for families to come out and enjoy the weather. You know, we are Wisconsinites after all," said Karen Herbison, a member of the Fall Creek Lions Club
The event is already confirmed for next year, although there is not a date ready.
As this is the first year the event was happening, the Lions had notepads all over to write down what could be changed or improved for next year's Winterfest.