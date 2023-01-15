Fall Creek petting zoo hoping to hatch tortoise eggs

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A Fall Creek petting zoo, home to animals from all over the world, may soon hatch tortoise eggs for the first time.
At Outlaw Farms, the parakeets are chirping, the alligators are splashing, and the tortoises have laid their eggs.
"They lay in the winter which just seems off because if you think of the way the seasons go, you think they would lay when it's warm out," said Ashley Schulner, owner and operator of Outlaw Farms.
Outlaw Farms is a local petting zoo home to animals you would not expect in western Wisconsin, such as lemurs, a kangaroo, and llamas.
The tortoises have laid eggs before, but they were stepped before the owners could grab the eggs.
"I don't know how many other people have had luck hatching, it's just a first time for us to give it a try, so we'll see how it goes," Schulner said.
They are currently incubating 14 eggs, which might hatch in 85 to 120 days.
"So, in about three weeks, we'll candle them, so take a flashlight and hold a flashlight on the top to try and see if they are fertile, or viable to hatch," Schulner said.
Schulner said she thinks that there is about a 50 percent chance that they will hatch because it is their first time attempting to hatch tortoise eggs, despite their parents being perfectly healthy.
The eggs came from their two oldest tortoises, Penny and Sheldon.
"Both of those tortoises were acquired by people contacting me, asking if it was something that we would be interested in simply because they start out little and cute, and they grow very quickly, and they get large and they are destructive," Schulner said.
"They go to every event with us, and so people are familiar with them and have seen them," Schulner said.
The tortoises will be of the Sulcata breed, which is native to the southern edge of the Sahara Desert.