Fall fun and games returns to Children's Museum block party this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Families looking to enjoy the nice weather this weekend can stop by the Children's Museum's annual block party.
On Saturday, families can expect plenty of activities, like rocket building with scouts, drone flying, face painting and fun hairstyles, along with games and information from the family resource center.
The main event, the musical duo Koo Koo Kangaroo is traveling from Minnesota and taking the stage from noon to 1 p.m..
The block party will also serve as a time to get to know the plans for the new museum.
"The new museum will be the biggest thing. We were on the site last year, we were on the gravel but now people can actually look inside the windows ask questions about the museum. That's probably the most exciting part for us," said Mandy Runge, chief development officer for the museum. "This year people will be able to ask and get their questions answered right away as to when we're gonna be opening and what's gonna be inside if they haven't already learned."
The block party will be held at the site of the new location on Galloway Street.
It's happening in conjunction with Downtown Eau Claire's Fall Fest, so you can walk down Barstow Street and check out all the fall events this Saturday.