Families in need encouraged to apply for free breakfast and lunch program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School is around the corner and some families may be qualified for free or reduced-price lunches in the Eau Claire Area School District.
Last school year, school lunch debt for the district was nearly $4,000, making it the highest yearly debt pre-COVID. This Summer, all of the debt was paid off by community donations.
Lisa Smith, the food and nutrition director with the district says there is a program to help families with school lunch costs. The free and reduced-price meal program offers one free breakfast and one free lunch per day for zero cost for qualified students.
"All families are encouraged to apply for free and reduced-priced meals," Smith said. "It is a great benefit to our families. Not only for the meals programs, it also provides additional funding for our district programs.”
Those perks include reduced sports fees, test fees, and college application fees to name a few. Smith says last year, 41% of families qualified for the program.
Families can apply at any time throughout the school year using the online or paper application.