Family-owned restaurant coming to Barstow Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A family-owned business is moving onto Barstow, and they say they plan to bring homemade recipes from Mexico to downtown Eau Claire.
You may have already had a meal from the Hernandez family out of their food truck, Guac N' Roll. Now, they're bringing the same menu to 420 S. Barstow Street.
The family says it all started when Eduardo and Eulalia Hernandez began selling meals to around a hundred coworkers at a time to test out new recipes. In 2020 they started working out of a food truck with their three kids. When Covid hit, they used the time to work out the kinks, and now they're reaching their goal of owning their own restaurant.
"We all play a different role and we've all learned from each other. These recipes are 100% Mexican, authentic Mexican food. These are recipes my parents inherited from their loved ones," Eduardo Hernandez said.
They specialize in different meats like grilled steak and marinated pork, and of course, they have a guac recipe their mom is especially proud of.
They're hoping to open in the coming months and will soon start hiring staff.