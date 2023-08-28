Farmer prepares for giant pumpkin weigh-off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A Cleghorn farmer is hoping to beat a new record, growing one favorite fall fruit... pumpkins!
Brian Mathiowetz has been competing in the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival in Altoona for five years now. Last year, he had pumpkins that weighed in at just under 2,000 pounds.
This year, he has a goal to break 2,000 pounds to take the grand prize of $5,025.
He says it is harder than you think. Mathiowetz spends over 30 hours a week for two months making sure the pumpkins are in great condition: fighting off insects and mother nature and he says its all for one thing.
"We do it for a passion and for the love of gardening. Some people love water skiing or snowmobiling, well in the summer time I enjoy gardening and I started growing giant pumpkins five years ago,” Mathiowetz says.
He spent $800 this year on supplies and hopes his hard work puts him on the podium. He has five large pumpkins growing now, each growing by 30 pounds a day but he thinks only three will be contenders.
If you want to see the pumpkin for yourself, along with the other contenders, the weigh-off will be held on September 23rd between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at River Prairie Park.