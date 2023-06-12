Farmers market voucher program returns for senior citizens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Because nutrition is so important as we get older — the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Eau Claire is helping low income senior citizens at the farmer's market.
The resource center is distributing a limited amount of farmers market vouchers for people throughout the month of June.
People can receive a $35 voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. To be eligible you must be an Eau Claire county resident over the age of 60 and meet the income requirements.
Program Manager Betsy Henck said the low-income voucher program has been around for a few years.
"It's a really great opportunity to be able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables that sometimes are out of reach for our seniors, and it gives them an opportunity to maybe try something new as well," she said.
Henck says the organization plans to give out 370 vouchers this year. She added the vouchers are good for any farmers markets in the state.
You can apply for a voucher online through the county's website. To learn more about the program click here.