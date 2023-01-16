Fast Fuel opens new restaurant on Water Street in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new restaurant in Eau Claire officially opened on Monday, serving 'fast food' that's healthy.
Fast Fuel Fresh Grill and Juice Lounge is a build-your-own style food bar.
You go down the line and pick from a variety of nutritious foods like chicken, jackfruit, quinoa, and spinach.
Co-owner Dakota Yarrington said they still have their Banbury location for production of their raw juice and energy balls, but a lot of their efforts will be concentrated at the restaurant.
"I've had this idea for about five years and it finally came together with the right people. We put together an idea where we can have healthy fast food because so many people are on the go, busy athletes, busy professionals," Yarrington said. "We just noticed that people who want healthier options may not always have the time, so we decided let's come up with some healthy fast food options."
He says many of the ingredients are locally sourced. A bowl or salad starts at $9.99.
Fast Fuel is located on 329 Water Street in the old Burrachos building.