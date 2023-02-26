 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND ACCUMULATING ICE EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY...

.A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to
central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late
tonight through most of Monday. The precipitation will start out
as freezing rain, then will gradually mix with rain and snow late
Monday morning. The highest ice amounts are expected in western
Wisconsin, where near one quarter inch of ice is likely. Going
westward across central Minnesota, ice accumulations of up to a
tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for much of western Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Minnesota from
Todd and Stearns county, east to northern portions of Anoka and
Washington county, along with Pierce and Pepin counties in western
Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Icing expected. Total ice accumulations of around two
tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Feb. 26 is Black Lives Matter Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Sunday was annual Black Lives Matter Day recognized across the U.S. and in Eau Claire.

Black Lives Matter Day is held on the anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death in 2012. Martin was 17 when he was fatally shot in Florida while walking home from a convenience store by George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder charges, claiming self defense.

Black Lives Matter Day is meant to serve as a day of remembrance for Martin and others who have been killed.

Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a history professor at UW-Eau Claire, said the day is for all people to reflect on their rights.

"It is the anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death, but it's also a day to reflect on what we have done, what we have accomplished, and what we still need to do," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "It's a day to think about rights for all and what a justice system that works and has had corruption removed from it would look like."

She also said the day should emphasize preventing violence.

