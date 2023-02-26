Feb. 26 is Black Lives Matter Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Sunday was annual Black Lives Matter Day recognized across the U.S. and in Eau Claire.
Black Lives Matter Day is held on the anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death in 2012. Martin was 17 when he was fatally shot in Florida while walking home from a convenience store by George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was found not guilty of murder charges, claiming self defense.
Black Lives Matter Day is meant to serve as a day of remembrance for Martin and others who have been killed.
Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a history professor at UW-Eau Claire, said the day is for all people to reflect on their rights.
"It is the anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death, but it's also a day to reflect on what we have done, what we have accomplished, and what we still need to do," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "It's a day to think about rights for all and what a justice system that works and has had corruption removed from it would look like."
She also said the day should emphasize preventing violence.