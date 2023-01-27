February 2023 primary: What to know before you vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're roughly three weeks away from the February primary, but you could vote sooner than that.
So what's on your ballot and what should you know before you vote?
For the February primary, Eau Claire County residents have just one race to vote on, except for those who live in the Fall Creek School District. They will have a school board race as well.
All residents will have the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice race on their ballot. There are four candidates to choose from and the top two will move on to the April election.
"We're expecting a higher turnout this time because you have a state government that is more evenly split between Democrat and Republican between the governor and Congress," said Nicholas Koerner, Eau Claire city clerk.
Koerner expects 8,000 to 10,000 voters this upcoming election.
In February 2020, there were 6,000. Two years before, there were 5,900.
Eau Claire residents will also be able to vote in-person absentee again at city hall on February 7. That's two weeks before the election.
"We'll have drive-thru voting, but it will be much smaller because we expect less people to use it (than a general election) so we'll have a few parking spaces reserved in the parking lot," Koerner said. "And if people are interested in in-person absentee voting, we'll have signage and they can stop in those parking spots and call us. We'll bring out the ballot for them to vote."
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, officials will mail out absentee ballots to those who requested one.
Officials add there's nothing new rule-wise or procedure-wise, but it is good to remember a few things when you're voting in-person.
"For a reminder, it's always important to bring your photo I.D. and a proof of residence document for registering to vote," Koerner mentioned.
Special voting deputies from the city will conduct absentee voting starting Monday, Jan. 30 at care facilities.
The primary is Tuesday, February 21, 2023.