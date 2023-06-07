 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

Federal Railroad Administration awards $10M grant to rail overpass project in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Galloway Street Railroad Crossing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Biden Administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate many railroad crossings in 32 states.  A chunk of that money is going to Eau Claire.

According to a document from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, Eau Claire received nearly $10 million to go towards a rail overpass project on Galloway Street near Banbury Place.

The proposed project will support development, final design, right-of-way acquisition and construction to replace two at-grade crossings with grade-separated overpasses over Union Pacific's rail line.

The new overpasses would connect to the Chippewa River Regional Trail.

The U.S. DOT said the city of Eau Claire will contribute a 20% non-federal match.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you