Federal Railroad Administration awards $10M grant to rail overpass project in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Biden Administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate many railroad crossings in 32 states. A chunk of that money is going to Eau Claire.
According to a document from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, Eau Claire received nearly $10 million to go towards a rail overpass project on Galloway Street near Banbury Place.
The proposed project will support development, final design, right-of-way acquisition and construction to replace two at-grade crossings with grade-separated overpasses over Union Pacific's rail line.
The new overpasses would connect to the Chippewa River Regional Trail.
The U.S. DOT said the city of Eau Claire will contribute a 20% non-federal match.