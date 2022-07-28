Feed My People hosts pack-a-thon to fight Summer hunger

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local volunteers packed meals on Thursday at Feed My People as a part of it's summer hunger campaign.
Operation Picnic is Feed My People's summer campaign to provide groceries and meals to those facing hunger.
Every dollar raised (up to $21,000) will be matched by Feed My People's community partners. If the goal is reached, it will provide 168,000 meals to those in need.
Volunteers packed ready-to-eat meals which include pantry item staples, as well as cereal and oatmeal for school pantries. All meals will be distributed in late summer and early fall across west central Wisconsin.
Susie Haugley from Feed My People said that with the rise in grocery prices, this campaign is even more important.
"Anyone who found themselves unexpectedly in the position where they're not sure how they're going to pay for groceries or an electricity bill this month - that's why we're here, and why our partners are here to make sure that groceries are here no matter what," said Haugley.
So far the Operation Picnic campaign has raised over $15,000. The campaign ends this Sunday. You can donate to the campaign here.