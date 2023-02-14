Feed My People open house celebrates Project FEED, Hunger Action Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local food bank celebrated a new addition to its building as well as kickstarted a campaign to feed more kids and teens on Tuesday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony recognized the new Hunger Action Center at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
"It's heartwarming, it's amazing. It feels good to have our doors open again, too," said Susie Haugley, the communications manager of Feed My People.
Because of the 3,600 square foot addition, volunteers will be able to package more food for more programs.
"It's also our new area to be able to distribute directly to our pop-up pantry," Haugley said. "Every other Friday, we have a pop-up pantry here at Eau Claire where we can quickly get food out to cars and quickly get it into the homes of people who need it."
The open house also kicked off the Feed the Love campaign for Project FEED. Project FEED stands for Food, Equity, Education, and Dignity.
"The goal of Project Feed is to expand and strengthen our programs," Haugley added. "In a lot of schools right now we have school pantries, backpack programs. We even do special food distributions, but it's simply not enough."
For every dollar donated, Otto Bremer Trust will match that donation up to $50,000 through February 17.
Feed My People currently serves 80 school districts in west central Wisconsin, but with the help of this campaign, they hope to double the amount of districts and children they feed.
"They simply don't know where their next meal is going to come from, and so we want to remove that worry and be able to provide as many kids as possible with backpack meals or school pantries, things like that so they can just focus on being a kid."
Also during Tuesday's open house, TDS Telecommunications presented Feed My People with a $2,500 check. The donation will go toward the Feed the Love campaign to provide more food for kids.
If you'd like to donate to Project FEED, click/tap here.