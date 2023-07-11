Feed My People's 'Operation Backpack' helping families in need during the summer season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Operation Backpack is in full swing this week at Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire.
Susie Haugley, the communication manager for the food bank, said in the summer, kids might not be getting the low cost or free school meals they would during the academic year. That gap might constrain families' budgets, so this event aims to help by donating money.
The money will fund meals that the food bank assembles and distributes.
Last year, they raised enough money to give out 84,000 meals. This year, their goal is 140 thousand meals.
Part of Operation Backpack includes a Pack-A-Thon this Thursday where hundreds of volunteers will be assembling bags that will go right out to the community.
"It's going to be fueling pop-up food programs, backpack meals at the library and schools," said Haugley. "It's going to be going to all kinds of food pantries and meal sites."
If you are interested in volunteering on Thursday, or want to donate to Operation Backpack, click here.
The summer campaign ends Friday.