Ferguson's Orchard kicks off "Christmas on the Farm"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Black Friday marked the start of the Christmas season, and that is especially true at local apple orchard.
Ferguson's Orchard opened their "Christmas on the Farm" for the first time ever Friday. Co-owner Andy Ferguson said they wanted to do this because it's the sort of holiday experience he wants his young daughters to have.
People can still expect their apples and cider donuts, but you can also find Christmas trees, porch pots, wreaths and winter decor. You can also check out the North Pole Village and take a wagon ride through the pine tree forest.
Ferguson said you can even schedule one-on-one time to meet Santa Clause, tell him what you'd like for Christmas and get family photos.
"Our own daughters are now getting old enough, they're almost five and seven, and we really wanted to provide a place for them and for other families around our age to really have that winter experience too," he said.
He said they are all very excited to see the farm when there is more snow on the ground.
They are going to be open Fridays through Sundays until Christmas. You can schedule a time to see Santa by clicking here.