Ferguson's Orchards open for apple season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fall is fast approaching in the Chippewa Valley, and Ferguson's Orchards is ready. The farm is officially open as of this weekend, and co-owner Andy Ferguson said they have had a great turnout.
He said this year's apple crop is even better than the last, so there will be plenty of options this fall for those who love apple-picking. Within the next week, he said local favorites such as sweet tango and honeycrisps will be ready to go.
Plus, he said they have some new fall additions to the farm this year.
"It's a warm day out right now, but for us it's fall," Ferguson said. "It's fall year-round for us, because we're busy getting ready for everything that we do. Most people think we sit around all year and watch the apples grow, but really we're hard at work trying to think of cool new things."
This year, those new things include a giant straw bale pyramid for climbing and for views of the orchard; as well as a fresh menu, complete with new meals, cheese curds, and of course, apple cider donuts and caramel apples. You can also enjoy the farm classics, like apple cannons and corn pits.