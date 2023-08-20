Festival celebrates different cultures in the Chippewa Valley

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Festival celebrates different cultures in the Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Multicultural Fest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The annual Multicultural Festival was held in Eau Claire Sunday to celebrate the different cultures that make their home in the Chippewa Valley.

"We started with an event that was just featuring the Spanish-speaking community," said Dave Anderson, a member of the event organizing committee. "After a year we decided there's a lot of other really fascinating groups that we're lucky to have in Eau Claire, and we've continued each year to try and add more and more."

Anderson said this was the festival's fifth year, but the first in Phoenix Park. It featured a vendor market, and lots of singing and dancing.

"My parents are from Mexico; they immigrated here before I was born," said Marisol Cisneros, another organizing committee member. "So for me, it's just making sure that that awareness of what my background is, what my culture is and just knowing that's important not only to myself but to my neighbors."

For one of the vendors, David Sosof Esquina of Menomonie, the festival is a chance to share his culture with others.

"This is a little bit of my culture from Guatemala," Sosof Esquina said. "I would like to show people a little piece of my country. I'm so proud of it."

Organizers said the event is all about creating community.

"We think that diversity in a community is something that brings strength and is something worth celebrating," Anderson said. "We also believe very strongly in people getting to know one another, people reaching across some boundaries. So we hope there are opportunities for people to talk to each other and meet new people."

Anderson said they hope to continue holding the event every year.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you