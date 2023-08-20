Festival celebrates different cultures in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The annual Multicultural Festival was held in Eau Claire Sunday to celebrate the different cultures that make their home in the Chippewa Valley.
"We started with an event that was just featuring the Spanish-speaking community," said Dave Anderson, a member of the event organizing committee. "After a year we decided there's a lot of other really fascinating groups that we're lucky to have in Eau Claire, and we've continued each year to try and add more and more."
Anderson said this was the festival's fifth year, but the first in Phoenix Park. It featured a vendor market, and lots of singing and dancing.
"My parents are from Mexico; they immigrated here before I was born," said Marisol Cisneros, another organizing committee member. "So for me, it's just making sure that that awareness of what my background is, what my culture is and just knowing that's important not only to myself but to my neighbors."
For one of the vendors, David Sosof Esquina of Menomonie, the festival is a chance to share his culture with others.
"This is a little bit of my culture from Guatemala," Sosof Esquina said. "I would like to show people a little piece of my country. I'm so proud of it."
Organizers said the event is all about creating community.
"We think that diversity in a community is something that brings strength and is something worth celebrating," Anderson said. "We also believe very strongly in people getting to know one another, people reaching across some boundaries. So we hope there are opportunities for people to talk to each other and meet new people."
Anderson said they hope to continue holding the event every year.