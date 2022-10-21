Field of Screams is open this weekend and raising money, collecting food for Feed My People

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With Halloween just around the corner, a local haunted trail is offering scares for a good cause.
The Field of Screams Haunted Trail in Eau Claire is open this weekend and next weekend with proceeds going to Feed My People Food Bank and local 4-H chapters.
The trail goes through a corn field filled with scary surprises and then through a "Stranger Things" themed barn.
The Field of Screams started 11 years ago as a 4-H project and Mason Thesing-Ritter, a 4-H member, said it has grown to host around 3,000 people.
"When COVID-19 hit, our 4-H clubs weren't able to help, but we wanted to continue it so my baseball program helped out for that year," Thesing-Ritter said. "Now it's gotten so big that we really need everybody."
Field of Screams also held a Lights On night earlier in the week for younger kids and families.
Admission for the haunted trail is $12 or $10 with a nonperishable food item. All food collected will be donated to Feed My People.