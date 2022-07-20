Fierce Freedom celebrates 15th year of Justice Run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fierce Freedom is an Eau Claire based non-profit with the mission of ending the cycle of human trafficking. On Wednesday, the organization celebrated the fifteenth annual Fierce Freedom Justice Run — which raises money for their cause.
The event kicked off at 6 pm at Carson Park, with a 12-and-under half-mile race. The top two finishers for each age group were awarded a medal for their efforts.
Afterwards, the 13-and-over crowd took to the race route. Participants had the choice of running or walking a 2-mile or 5-mile race. Prizes were given out to top competitors, but the event was focused on raising funds to fight human trafficking, and everyone regardless of fitness level was encouraged to attend.
Cat Morgan, the marketing director at Fierce Freedom and one of the organizers of the event, was effusive in her praise of the support the organization has received from the local community.
“It’s so great for families to be a part of. It’s really fun, and it’s not a super competitive run unless you want it to be," Morgan said. "You can walk if you want to. We have a 98-year-old who has been doing the run for a couple of years, so she’ll be coming. We also have a 9-year-old who has been raising funds for us for several years.”
Morgan added that the organization reached over 8,000 people with their educational efforts last year and hope to increase the number of people reached every year moving forward. Funds raised at the Justice Run will help Fierce Freedom continue to provide free education about human trafficking in the Chippewa Valley.
To donate, or to learn more about the organization, click here.