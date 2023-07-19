Fierce Freedom hosts re-branded fun run

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The annual Fierce Freedom fun run happened Wednesday night in Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Fierce Freedom is a local nonprofit with the mission of ending human trafficking. This year's event was been rebranded to the Eau Claire Freedom Fun Run and Fest.
Organizers say the change is all a part of efforts to not only make it an even more fun, family friendly event than previous years, but also make it easier to start an important conversation about how to end human trafficking in the Chippewa Valley.