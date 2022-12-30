Fierce Freedom reaches 81% of fundraising goal; needs to raise money before year-end

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The community is stepping up in a big way to save a local organization that works to fight human trafficking in the Chippewa Valley.
News 18 reported in October that Fierce Freedom faced financial hardships this year. So much so, they needed $80,000 by years' end to continue providing services.
So far, they've raised 81% of that goal. The organization has seen nearly $65,000 come in since launching its fundraiser.
"We are really humbled. We are really seeing our community come together and support us in so many ways," said Joyce Orth. "We have reduced our costs so dramatically that I think we are in a good position moving forward."
Orth said they moved their location to Valleybrook Church in Eau Claire at no cost. She said that move has knocked down the overhead cost by a tremendous amount. They have also restructured staffing to save money.
Orth said they're working hard on securing a revenue that will keep them in the Chippewa Valley moving forward.
If you're interested in donating to fierce freedom and helping them reach its goal, click here.