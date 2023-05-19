Fifth grade students compete at Track Day at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's an event fifth graders in Eau Claire look forward to each spring, Track Day.
Hundreds of fifth graders ran, kicked and dribbled against each other at Memorial High School.
Other events included an obstacle course, long jump and even a traffic cone toss. Putnam Heights Physical Education Teacher Luke Wieker said students had been preparing for day.
"They've been working since kindergarten on a lot of these skills and then specifically fourth and fifth grade they have a whole unit built into the curriculum on track and field. And then fifth grade is kind of the culminating event for them," he said.
Students could earn ribbons if they placed first or second at their events. But the goal wasn't to collect ribbons, it was about having fun.
"My favorite part is just hanging out with my friends and running, because I love running. And then it's just the fun of it like getting out and enjoying being a kid," said Roosevelt Elementary student Ava Pederson.
The biggest pull was the tug of war tournament. Even though one student's school was eliminated in the first round, she said they gave it their all.
"We did our best but my hands are still kind of burning from the rope," said Susannah Jones of Putnam Elementary. "I fell on like three people but we did our best."
This year Sherman Elementary won the tug of war championship.
One important lesson during Track Day was sportsmanship. After each round of tug of war, students congratulated each other with high fives.
Organizers said the event was a success.
Over 13 schools participated in Track Day this year. The district has held it every year for about 70 years, with the exception of two years due to COVID.