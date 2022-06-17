 Skip to main content
Fire breaks out at Eau Claire assisted living home

A fire broke out at an assisted living home late Thursday night in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department got a call at around 10 PM for a structure fire at 104 Illinois Street, which houses a transitional assisted living home for adults. The firefighters saw light smoke on the second floor, which was coming from a fire in the upstairs bathroom.

The residents were evacuated by the time the fire crew arrived, and staff were able to limit the spread with a fire extinguisher. 

There were no reported injuries, and residents were able to make arrangements to stay off-site for the evening.

It's estimated that there was $10,000 worth of damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

