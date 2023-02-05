Fire crews responding to Chippewa Valley regional airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Sunday afternoon for a possible aircraft fire.
A News 18 reporter on the scene says airport and municipal fire crews responded to a Piper Cherokee 180 aircraft outside of Hangar D that appears heavily burned.
According to Fire Battalion Chief Brian Toonen, there were no casualties or injuries reported. He said the fire started inside the hangar, but the plane was outside when crews arrived.
Toonen said they believe there was fuel on the ground surrounding the aircraft and crews were laying sand on the ground.
Officials said the fire was caused by a "mechanical problem" and damage is estimated to be $85,000.