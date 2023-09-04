Fire department seeking to hold rope rescue training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local fire officials are looking to raise money so they can train their team to use the life-saving equipment.
A rope rescue took place just over a week ago when a bicyclist fell down an embankment off Galloway Street downtown. Eau Claire Fire Rescue used a rope system to bring the biker to safety.
Ropes not only help somebody who may have fallen down a ravine, it can help someone stuck in a high and hard to reach place, like a tree, crane or cell phone tower.
According to Deputy Chief Bob Haller with the Eau Claire Fire Department, this is a technique that is not frequently used, but when it is, it's often a high-risk situation.
"With all the construction we got around here, and we have crane operators and stuff up there, and if somebody was in trouble, and there was nobody to get them down, the only agency that's around that's got the capability of going up there and enacting a rescue is the fire department," said Haller. "We want to make sure that we're well trained to be able to handle that situation."
According to Haller, ECFD used to have rope rescue trainings after 9/11, but as the years went by, the funding for those trainings dwindled.
There is no set date for their rope training, as the fire department is still figuring out how to secure the funds for this.