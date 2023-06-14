 Skip to main content
First Badger State Sheriff's Association Scholarship given to CVTC student in Ron Cramer's name

Amanda MacGlashin
Courtesy: Amanda MacGlashin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer is being remembered through the first scholarship from the Badger State Sheriff's Association. It's in his name and was just given to Amanda MacGlashin, a Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) criminal justice student.

MacGlashin just graduated from Fall Creek High School, and she said she can't wait to start her career in criminal justice.

She said her passion started when she was 13. She and a friend were at the mall in Eau Claire, and MacGlashin believes they were the target of human traffickers. She said they were approached by adults asking them for help carrying items to their car, and she realized the situation was "not normal" and said "no." 

She's had experiences like that several times since then; that's how she knew she wanted to spend her life advocating for victims of trafficking, which she said is more common in the area than people realize.

That's the story she told in her application for this scholarship. She said the moment she realized it was in Ron Cramer's name was "amazing."

"Everybody knew him," MacGlashin said. "He was kind of like a family friend, so it meant a lot to me and my family around me to know that it was gifted to me and that I wasn't going to let his name go down. I was definitely going to live it out and pursue this career."

The $1,000 scholarship will help kickstart her education at CVTC this fall.

