First-ever HmongFest kicks off in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The first-ever HmongFest kicked off Saturday in Eau Claire, celebrating Hmong culture in many different ways.
The new weekend festival features dancing and singing competitions, Hmong food and art vendors, and volleyball, football, and soccer tournaments for teams of all ages. The festival is hosted by the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA).
True Vue, an organizer of the festival, said she hopes the weekend turns into a yearly tradition.
"We've been wanting to do this for a very very long time and I think just a whole bunch of groups of people in different pockets of the community have been wanting to do this too so when we came all together we just saw this was the same vision, so that's how this event came out to be," Vue said.
HmongFest continues on Sunday at the Eau Claire Soccer Park. Gates are open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.