First-ever summer jazz crawl happening this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After 10 years of tunes, Eau Claire Jazz Inc. is hosting its first-ever summer jazz crawl.
Bands are tuning their instruments and preparing to hit the stage on Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. The crawl is typically held every year in the spring, but organizers say they would like to take advantage of the warm weather, with some outdoor venues.
This weekend you can travel through downtown Eau Claire jamming to music from each era — from bebop to modern-day jazz — in 13 different venues paired with 25 unique sounds.
"By simply coming to the jazz crawl, you have no choice but to be inspired. The music is just so good," said Robert Baca, founder of Eau Claire Jazz Inc.
News 18 has followed one of Eau Claire's longest-running jazz bands from the garage to the mainstage. We will have full coverage on the band's journey and the event on our Sunday night report.
