...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

First-ever summer jazz crawl happening this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After 10 years of tunes, Eau Claire Jazz Inc. is hosting its first-ever summer jazz crawl.

Bands are tuning their instruments and preparing to hit the stage on Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. The crawl is typically held every year in the spring, but organizers say they would like to take advantage of the warm weather, with some outdoor venues.

This weekend you can travel through downtown Eau Claire jamming to music from each era  from bebop to modern-day jazz  in 13 different venues paired with 25 unique sounds.

"By simply coming to the jazz crawl, you have no choice but to be inspired. The music is just so good," said Robert Baca, founder of Eau Claire Jazz Inc.

News 18 has followed one of Eau Claire's longest-running jazz bands from the garage to the mainstage. We will have full coverage on the band's journey and the event on our Sunday night report.

Click here for more information about Saturday's events. 

