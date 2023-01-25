First Look: Design shared for new humane association building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local animal shelter is making strides in its campaign for a new building, and we are getting a look at its final design.
In a Facebook post, the Eau Claire County Humane Association announced they are less than $500,000 away from opening their new building.
The new building will double the size of its current space, and it will include an on-site vet clinic and kennel. It will be able to house about 36 dogs, cats, and small animals.
The shelter is set to break ground in the spring, and will in the same location as the old shelter off Old Town Hall Road.