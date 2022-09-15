First Mekong Night Market draws crowds in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, Eau Claire families got a unique taste of Hmong food and culture at the first-ever Mekong Night Market.
Organizer Mai Xiong said this event has been a year-and-a-half in the making, and has drawn Hmong vendors from across western Wisconsin.
The night market is also happening in conjunction with the first national HERE Conference, which consists of workshops and roundtables for Hmong entrepreneurs, all at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
However, at the night market, Xiong said she was excited for people to try new things and be immersed in Hmong culture.
"The opportunity to introduce to our community the diverse food, the diverse art and stories, give us the opportunity for storytelling," Xiong said. "To connect with our roots and here in Wisconsin, where Hmong is here to stay. We're contributing to the environment and want to be able to grow."
Vendors ranged from egg roll food trucks and tropical fruit stands to art and craft retailers. They were set up from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and during that time lines stretched all the way from the plaza to the street.
Organizers hope to continue expanding the event moving forward.