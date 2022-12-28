First time in two weeks since temps jump above freezing, car washes see uptick in customers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the first time in two weeks since the temperature jumped above freezing, and local car washes are seeing a rush in customers.
Officials with Tommy's Car Wash in Eau Claire said they seemed to be busier with the warmer weather. They even had a line when News 18 was there.
When getting your car washed in the winter, Tommy's recommends getting a wash that has paint guard and waxes to protect your vehicle against road salt erosion.
They also recommend getting the undercarriage flushed to get rid of debris, ice, and salt. It's also a good time to vacuum the inside of your car and clean your mats.
"We do have mat washers, which are very nice for the winter, like when you get all that road salt and stuff inside of your car from stepping onto the parking lot," said Dayne Sell, site lead at Tommy's Express Car Wash. "We have mat washers that can wash all of that off and spit them out clean at the bottom, so people are really enjoying those around the colder months."
Some experts say it's better to wash your car when temps are above freezing. When the water hits your vehicle, the cold air could lead to your door handles and locks freezing shut.
Many car washes do have blowers to dry your car. If they don't, you can wipe your car down with a clean towel soon after washing.