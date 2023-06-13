Flag Day memorial honors local veteran

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Freedom rings a little louder for a local family in the Chippewa valley as they remember their father for Flag Day Wednesday.
A memorial for Flag Day was hosted in the Chippewa Valley Museum honoring a local man, Cliff Omtvedt and other World War II veterans who were prisoners of war (POW).
Omtvedt settled in Eau Claire after surviving three years and seven months as a POW. He became a police officer and detective for the city after his enlistment.
At the event, two of Omtvedt's daughters shared their fathers traumatic experiences as a prisoner and emphasized the importance of flying your flags in honor of veterans like him.
"My dad, the the rest of the guys, and some of the women too who were POW's would smile down on us and thank us for flying the flag," said Diane Omtvedt.
Cliff Omtvedt was elected as color guard for the first American flag that was flown over Japan at the end of the war. He passed away at the age of 81 in 2000.