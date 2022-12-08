Flawn Seed Kits wins 15th annual Idea Challenge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local entrepreneur is getting help launching their business idea after winning the 15th annual Idea Challenge contest.
Organized by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corporation, the Ideas Challenge is a contest for local entrepreneurs to compete for help getting their business idea off the ground.
The top five finalists met with the judges on Thursday to give their final pitches before the judges selected the 2022 winner: Flowering Lawns and their Flawn Seed Kits.
The winner receives help getting their idea into the market, and $5,000 in reimbursable business expenses to advance their idea.
Project manager at the Economic Development Corporation Becca Coleman said they heard a wide variety of ideas for this contest, something that shows people in our area are working hard to get innovated businesses into our community.
"Part of what we're pushing at is new businesses, new unique businesses, to start and grow here in the Eau Claire area," Coleman said. "This is an important jumpstart for some of these businesses to make our business community stronger."
The other finalists didn't leave empty handed. They each received a $500 prize for their business.