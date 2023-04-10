Flood risk rising with warmer weather, Chippewa River trail closed in some areas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Warmer weather is bringing hazardous conditions to Chippewa Valley rivers.
With snow rapidly melting it is causing many rivers to be flooded, including the Chippewa River. There are signs along the Chippewa River Trail telling people to keep away as the water floods parts of the walkway downtown, and has submerged part of Owen Park.
Craig Schmidt, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service said that the risk for flooding is more than what they usually see this time of the year. He also said that the risk we have now might not be over with for a few weeks.
"I think with this one it's going to be a long time. So, I'm thinking two to three weeks of running pretty high and a pretty slow retreat after that as everything works its way through the soils and through the system," Schmidt said. "We might be looking at a good month of fairly high flows."
Schmidt said that while minor flooding is occurring, there are ways it will actually be pretty helpful. He said that this will recharge the soil and help with this year's agricultural season.
Areas near rivers could also become dangerous with possible erosion. The NWS is asking you to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas. There's no telling how deep, or how strong those waters are.
The City of Eau Claire said on Monday they are disconnecting lighting along the Chippewa River Trail from Dewey Street to the south toward Phoenix Park as a precautionary measure.