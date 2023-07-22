Flowers bloom at bi-annual Eau Claire garden tour, held for the first time since pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local gardeners were able to show off their flower power on Saturday at this year's Eau Claire Garden in Bloom tour.
There were eight homes on this year's tour, and they each educated ticket holders on something garden-related, such as organic lawns and jumping worms. One of the homes even has a Hosta garden with over 1,500 varieties.
The tour is sponsored by the Eau Claire Gardens Club, and the money raised is put to good use.
"The more we get, the more we can give to the community, cause we give every year, but this is the fundraiser every other year, so we have to have funds enough to give the people the right amount of money for what they want for their grant," said Ginger Slota, president of the Eau Claire Garden Club.
This event is usually held every other year, however this is the first time the tour happened since the pandemic.