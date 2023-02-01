 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

For $10, service will take you from EAU to MSP airport

  • 0
Sun Country Airplane

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Frequent flyers have a new and relatively inexpensive way to get from Eau Claire to Minneapolis.

Sun Country announced Wednesday a scheduled service called "Landline" in Eau Claire. The business has been in the area for a couple years already. However, until now you had to book this service separately. Now, you can book this van service as an add-on to your flight. It will take you from the Eau Claire airport to MSP at scheduled times every day of the week. 

The cost is $10 one-way, or $20 round trip. You can book trips already, although the scheduled service doesn't begin until March 2. You can book this service as part of a connecting flight at Sun Country's website. 

Download PDF Sun Country Landline Schedule

