For $10, service will take you from EAU to MSP airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Frequent flyers have a new and relatively inexpensive way to get from Eau Claire to Minneapolis.
Sun Country announced Wednesday a scheduled service called "Landline" in Eau Claire. The business has been in the area for a couple years already. However, until now you had to book this service separately. Now, you can book this van service as an add-on to your flight. It will take you from the Eau Claire airport to MSP at scheduled times every day of the week.
The cost is $10 one-way, or $20 round trip. You can book trips already, although the scheduled service doesn't begin until March 2. You can book this service as part of a connecting flight at Sun Country's website.