Former Eau Claire County Treasurer, convicted of stealing $1M from the county, again denied early release, is working off prison grounds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The former Eau Claire County treasurer serving nine years for stealing over a million dollars from the county was denied early release again.
Larry Lokken filed his second petition in two years for early release on March 15, telling Judge Jon Theisen in a letter that he had been a good inmate, had served more than the time required to petition, and wanted to spend his retirement years with his wife in Florida.
That petition was denied on Monday, as Lokken hasn't started serving time for all his convictions yet. In 2015, he was sentenced to four counts to be served consecutively: one count of business theft greater than $10,000, and three counts of misconduct.
According to Cornell Law School, consecutive sentences follow one another and don't start until a previous sentence ends. He's still serving time for his third count and hasn't started his fourth yet, so he is currently ineligible for early release and is still scheduled for release in 2025.
We did learn some new things from this petition, though. Lokken has been working off of prison grounds with limited supervision for a year and a half at a rehabilitation program called Opportunities, Inc., based out of Fort Atkinson.
He also still owes a hefty amount of restitution to the county: $530,000 out of $700,000.
He's ordered to pay that amount along with his former assistant, Kay Onarheim. The amount remaining indicates the two have only paid back about $61,000 over the past two years.
Lokken still has about nine months left of his current sentence before he can begin serving time for his final sentence.