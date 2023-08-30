Former Huebsch property now for sale in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A prime piece of real estate went up for sale Wednesday morning in downtown Eau Claire.
JCap Real Estate is selling a two-acre vacant piece of land on the corner of North Dewey and Galloway Streets by the Chippewa River.
You may recall this is where the former Huebsch Services building used to be before it got torn down in 2016.
JCap owner Brian Johnson said they originally bought the land in 2016 to make condominiums, but due to having many other projects, they decided to drop it.
He hopes a new land owner builds condos or a multi-family development.
JCap does not have a specific asking price, but it is accepting bids.
Johnson added that within three hours of putting up the 'for sale' sign, he received four inquiries about the property.