Former Seahorse Inn property for sale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been a lot of names over the years — Claire Waters, Local Lounge, Eau Juicy — but most true Eau Clarians remember it as the Seahorse Inn.
Whatever you call it, it is once again for sale.
The property located at 2130 North Clairemont Avenue was listed for sale this week. The restaurant and event center can be yours for a price tag of $799,000.
You probably remember the Seahorse Inn being sold in 2015. After more than ten years on the market, it was time for the blue, sparkly chairs to go. The space underwent a huge renovation and an event center was added to the property.
According to the listing, the property is selling for 70% below its appraised value. Click here to see the listing.
As for the restaurant that was currently renting the space, Eau Juicy served its last meal Thursday night. Eau Juicy owners told News 18 that they are actively searching for a new location and are hopeful they will be back in business soon.