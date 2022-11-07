Former Shopko building could potentially become apartments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The building that once housed Shopko in Eau Claire could potentially be turned into apartments.
At their December 5 meeting, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will look at re-zoning the former Shopko property from commercial to multi-family residential. The city council will also have to approve the re-zoning request.
From there the developer intends to submit plans to the city for an apartment complex, according to a public notice. The notice describes the potential future building as a "high rise" — which in Eau Claire means a building that is three or more stories high. City officials said that the site plan for this building has not been submitted yet, so they can't say how high this building might be.
It is important to note this is only the former department store building and will not include the rest of the plaza.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and the Eau Claire store closed just a few months after that announcement. City officials said the most recent use of the space was as a temporary storage warehouse.