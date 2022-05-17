"Fostering Success" for former foster, homeless youth at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and according to the National Foster Youth Institute, less than 3% of foster youth graduate college.
"Statistically a lot of people will graduate high school, but as you start working towards those more advanced degrees or even going to college, that number starts to decrease," said Kayla Peters, a former foster youth who now works at the university.
Mia Johnson, another former foster youth, is currently pursuing an education at UW-Eau Claire.
"I never thought I would go to college," Johnson said. "My foster parents discouraged me a lot." She says that feeling, as well as the discouragement, is common among children in the foster care system.
"Financially it's very hard for us because we don't have that family support," Johnson said.
She entered the foster care system when she was nine years old, became an orphan at 15, and aged out of the system at 18.
"My grades in high school weren't very good...I was focused more on surviving and making a living financially," Johnson said, adding that she had to work two jobs through high school to support herself. She said she worked as a server and at Six Flags 30 to 40 hours a week through summers, and 20 hours a week during the school year.
"I think going into high school and especially into college it was harder for me to relate to other students," Johnson said.
She entered the system with two brothers, who were 14 and 17 at the time. They watched their older sister, who did not have to go into foster care, graduate from nursing school. Johnson said she looked up to her sister, but didn't think a career in nursing was an option.
During Johnson's senior year in Gurnee, Illinois, a UW-Eau Claire admissions counselor visited her high school. She told him she did not have the financial security to go to college, but he connected her with the financial aid office, who helped her to find the Fostering Success program.
It's an initiative that supports former foster or homeless youth on campus by providing them with resources and mentors that set them up for success.
"The first day I came in they had a welcome basket laid out for me and it had all the things I needed for my dorm," Johnson said, describing how she was happy to find things like sheets, laundry detergent, and toothpaste waiting for her.
Peters, who oversees the Fostering Success program, said there is also a closet on campus stocked by food and toiletry donations that students in the program can visit anytime.
Peters said one of the best parts of the program is how it connects students to others who can relate to their experience.
"They can have kind of a chosen family, and have people that they know they can talk to," Peters said. "They have a resource on campus where they don't have to explain, or say their story to every single office that they go to."
She said UW-Eau Claire adopted the program in 2018, and since then they typically have about 15 to 20 students per semester. Peters said she hopes they could soon see an increase in state funding that could expand the program to include more student outreach.
Now, Johnson will graduate with a degree in nursing next spring, and along with working as a CNA, she's a mentor herself through the Chancellor's Office.
"I like that we're just kind of a culture that's always helping each other try to succeed and get better," Johnson said.
To donate necessities or funding, or if you are interested in joining the program, send an email to fosteringsuccess@uwec.edu.