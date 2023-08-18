Founder of Eau Claire anti-human trafficking group is stepping down, welcoming new leadership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The director for an Eau Claire nonprofit that works to end human trafficking is stepping down.
Former Executive Director Jenny Almquist founded Fierce Freedom 15 years ago with the goal of educating and preventing human trafficking. She served in her director role since 2012.
Since its creation, she said the organization has educated thousands of people in the Chippewa Valley.
Almquist said she wanted to step away to pursue other interests. She's proud of the impact Fierce Freedom has made in the community, but said it's time for someone else to lead.
"To be honest I knew that if I didn't step out that people wouldn't step up. And I've just been doing this for a long time, and I felt like there were other people in the organization who had a stronger fire in their belly," Almquist said.
The new executive director will be Cat Morgan who has been with the nonprofit for five years. She said Almquist created a legacy that makes Fierce Freedom a well-respected organization.
Morgan plans to grow the organization by innovating the way advocates educate people moving forward.