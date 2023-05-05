Four vie for open seat on Eau Claire City Council

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four people are seeking a seat on the Eau Claire City Council representing the north side of town.
The seat for District 1 became open when the previous councilor, Emily Berge, was elected to be city council president.
According to the city clerk's office, Joshua Zeug, Randall DeMars, Nicholas Webber, and Jessica Schoen have all submitted paperwork to be considered for the job.
The four candidates will be interviewed by the Eau Claire City Council on May 10, and then will be asked to make a brief presentation at the city council meeting on Monday, May 22.
Councilors are paid $3,000 a year and meet on Mondays and Tuesdays twice a month.