Four years later: James Liedtka still missing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It has been four years since a man disappeared from downtown Eau Claire, and police are welcoming any information that could help them close the case.
28-year-old James Liedtka was last seen in the early morning hours of November 4, 2018. Surveillance footage from that night shows Liedtka walking behind the Pickle Tavern on Water Street heading toward the bike trail.
Four years later, he is still missing.
Liedtka's family has a "Bring James Home" Facebook page where they post about his disappearance as well as other missing people. His family has also done a few podcasts with the Vanished, Big Mad True Crime, and an episode of the Missing to spread the word about his case.
Eau Claire Police told News 18 there have been no new developments in the case. If anyone has any information that could be useful, contact ECPD.