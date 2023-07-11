Fourth and fifth graders get safety tips from the experts at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids got a crash course in all things safety on Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System's annual Safety Camp at Carson Park.
Organizers said every July they work with organizations like the Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire Police Department, American Red Cross, and the YMCA to bring kids a variety of hands-on, reality-based lessons.
Over 50 fourth and fifth graders got to explore an ambulance, practice making a 911 call, and learn from the experts on things like internet safety, being cautious around animals, wearing life jackets, and more.
"We teach them about basic first aid, they go home with a first aid kit," said Joni Gillis, trauma prevention and emergency medical services coordinator at Mayo Clinic. "We teach them about 'stop the bleed' so they know how to pack a wound, we also have the Red Cross here right now talking about the pillowcase project. What they do is talk about home emergencies, whatever you need to get out, they talk about tornado safety and all that stuff."
She said the goal is to leave kids with tips they not only remember, but can bring home and share with their families.
Any fourth or fifth grader can register for the camp for free. It'll be held at the same time next summer.